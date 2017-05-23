RSS

Donald Pleasence

In this French film, Things to Come, Nathalie’s ordered life as a philosophy lecturer begins to unravel. Isabelle Huppert leads the cast in fine, low-key performances. more

May 23, 2017 3:15 PM Home Movies

On one level, Escape from New York (1981) was a revenge fantasy for the sort of people who nowadays would affiliate themselves with the Tea Party. Set in futuristic 1997, the film (reissued in a DVD/Blu-ray set) imagines un-American Manhattan tra.. more

Aug 16, 2010 3:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

It was a clever idea for television. “The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes” was a series based on detective stories by Arthur Conan Doyle’s less-remembered contemporaries, all of them set in late Victorian England and featuring eccentric sleuths. The 19.. more

Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Baroque opera needs an especially inventive director to relate to contemporary audiences. Semele ,Classical Music/Dance more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

I grew up in the days when DIY (do it yourself) was a necessity rather than a hot topic i Handmade Nation ,Books more

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books

