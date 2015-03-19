Donald Sutherland
Don’t Look Now
In Don’t Look Now director Nicolas Roeg adapted Daphne du Maurier’s ghost story and transformed it into something larger—a study in synchronicity, the psychology of the paranormal and the possibility that the ghosts we see are projections o... more
Mar 19, 2015 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 19
Having split the final installment of Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster trilogy into two parts, this third film in the series takes viewers to the halfway point of Collins’ 27-chapter novel. Positioned as a windup to the climactic finale to be r... more
Nov 18, 2014 9:12 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Orphan Liesel (Sophie Nélisse) becomes something of an activist when her adoptive German parents (Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson) shelter a Jewish refugee beneath their stairs. Liesel steals books slated for burning by the Nazi regime, whic... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Stranger on a Train
One of my favorites from the last decade, the French film <em>The Man on the Train</em>, was recently remade in an English-language version. The new screenplay hews closely to the original story of a laconic criminal, casing a bank in a small town.. more
Jun 17, 2012 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee