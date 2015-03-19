RSS

Donald Sutherland

homemovie_dontlooknow_courtesyofthecriterioncollection.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of The Criterion Collection

In Don’t Look Now director Nicolas Roeg adapted Daphne du Maurier’s ghost story and transformed it into something larger—a study in synchronicity, the psychology of the paranormal and the possibility that the ghosts we see are projections o... more

Mar 19, 2015 2:30 PM Home Movies

film_mockingjay_thehungergames_part 1_photocreditmurrayclose.jpg.jpe

Murray Close

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Film Reviews

Having split the final installment of Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster trilogy into two parts, this third film in the series takes viewers to the halfway point of Collins’ 27-chapter novel. Positioned as a windup to the climactic finale to be r... more

Nov 18, 2014 9:12 PM Film Clips

Orphan Liesel (Sophie Nélisse) becomes something of an activist when her adoptive German parents (Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson) shelter a Jewish refugee beneath their stairs. Liesel steals books slated for burning by the Nazi regime, whic... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:37 AM Film Clips

One of my favorites from the last decade, the French film <em>The Man on the Train</em>, was recently remade in an English-language version. The new screenplay hews closely to the original story of a laconic criminal, casing a bank in a small town.. more

Jun 17, 2012 6:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18156.jpe

Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage8357.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more

Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES