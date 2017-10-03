Donald Trump
Project Censored: The Stories the Media Missed
The Shepherd Express shares with its readers Paul Rosenberg’s top-10 list of the most underreported and ignored major news stories of 2017. more
Oct 3, 2017 5:25 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features
The Corrupt Swamp Creature in the Republican Tax Room
Rich politicians passing massive tax cuts for themselves, their own families and all their wealthy friends is not tax reform. more
Oct 3, 2017 5:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 5-11, 2017
Oct 3, 2017 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Good People in Bad Times
We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more
Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Robert Kraig Expresso 3 Comments
A Perfect Storm of Bad Republican Policies
When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more
Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Nothing is Stopping Hari Kondabolu
“It feels like everyone is almost catching up with what I’ve cared about for a while because they see how blatant it is," comedian Hari Kondabolu says about the recent wave of political comedy that has emerged since the election of Donal... more
Sep 11, 2017 9:24 AM Rob Hullum Comedy
America's Worst Sheriff Resigns
Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more
Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America (Nation Books), by John Nichols
In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump Members
Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump (MCAT) is a young but hearty alliance of liberal Milwaukee-based groups meant to oppose and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:19 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 5 Comments
ACLU of Wisconsin's Chris Ott on the Threat to America's Democracy
The Shepherd Express interviews the ACLU of Wisconsin’s executive director Chris Ott, who shares his thoughts about the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, LGBTQ rights, immigration and the role of his organization in pr... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:52 PM Emily Patti News Features 2 Comments
We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Looking at the Foxconn Deal from a Wisconsin Perspective
The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM State Sen. Jon Erpenbach Expresso 7 Comments
Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 17-23, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ Saving Our Democracy column for the period Aug. 17-23, 2017, including several activities in the Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Making America Great in Charlottesville?
The violence in Charlottesville, leading to the death of a protestor against the Unite the Right rally, is the result of Donald Trump’s hateful presidency. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:22 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Why Cutting Legal Immigration Hurts All American Workers
President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more
Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
For Asian Carp, Next Stop Will be Lake Michigan
This summer, a commercial fisherman pulled a live, eight-pound silver carp from the Calumet River near Chicago; a warning sign that invasive species of Asian carp might be making their way into Lake Michigan. more
Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features 3 Comments