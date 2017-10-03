RSS

Donald Trump

The Shepherd Express shares with its readers Paul Rosenberg’s top-10 list of the most underreported and ignored major news stories of 2017. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:25 PM News Features

Photo credit: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley, Public Domain

Rich politicians passing massive tax cuts for themselves, their own families and all their wealthy friends is not tax reform. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:12 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

Oct 3, 2017 3:32 PM Saving Our Democracy

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Saving Our Democracy

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

“It feels like everyone is almost catching up with what I’ve cared about for a while because they see how blatant it is," comedian Hari Kondabolu says about the recent wave of political comedy that has emerged since the election of Donal... more

Sep 11, 2017 9:24 AM Comedy

Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 6 Comments

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM Books

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump (MCAT) is a young but hearty alliance of liberal Milwaukee-based groups meant to oppose and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. more

Aug 16, 2017 4:19 PM News Features 5 Comments

The Shepherd Express interviews the ACLU of Wisconsin’s executive director Chris Ott, who shares his thoughts about the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, LGBTQ rights, immigration and the role of his organization in pr... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:52 PM News Features 2 Comments

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The Shepherd Express’ Saving Our Democracy column for the period Aug. 17-23, 2017, including several activities in the Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:43 PM Saving Our Democracy

The violence in Charlottesville, leading to the death of a protestor against the Unite the Right rally, is the result of Donald Trump’s hateful presidency. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:22 PM My LGBTQ POV

President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

This summer, a commercial fisherman pulled a live, eight-pound silver carp from the Calumet River near Chicago; a warning sign that invasive species of Asian carp might be making their way into Lake Michigan. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 3 Comments

