Donna Daniels
Touching Lives ‘On Golden Pond’
Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more
Jun 10, 2014 11:10 PM Ben Lockwood Theater
On Golden Pond In Elm Grove
ErnestThompson’s 1979 play On Golden Pond is better-known for the 1981film that was adapted from it. Granted, Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda putin really good performances in that film, but the story itself is a strikinglyresonant dramatic .. more
Jun 3, 2014 2:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Revealing 'Six Degrees of Separation'
It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Con Is On in Sunset's'Six Degrees'
When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers 2010: Back to the Playoffs!
A year ago the Milwaukee Brewers entered the baseball season fresh from their first playoff appearance in a generation. Optimists thought the Brewers’ potent offense, led by Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun, and the arrival of closer Trevor Ho... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines Around MKE