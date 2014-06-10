Donna Daniels

RSS

Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more

ErnestThompson’s 1979 play On Golden Pond is better-known for the 1981film that was adapted from it. Granted, Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda putin really good performances in that film, but the story itself is a strikinglyresonant dramatic .. more

It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more

When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more

A year ago the Milwaukee Brewers entered the baseball season fresh from their first playoff appearance in a generation. Optimists thought the Brewers’ potent offense, led by Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun, and the arrival of closer Trevor Ho... more

