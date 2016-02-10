RSS

Donnie Rask

cudahyburgerjoint.com.jpg.jpe

Located amongst the bars and factories lining Packard Avenue, Cudahy Burger Joint is the latest newcomer to the area. There’s nothing flashy about the appearance of the restaurant. You won’t fin,Dining Out more

Feb 10, 2016 12:38 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

cudahyburgerjoint.com.jpg.jpe

Located amongst the bars and factories lining Packard Avenue, Cudahy Burger Joint is the latest newcomer to the area. There’s nothing flashy about the appearance of the restaurant. You won’t fin,Dining Out more

Feb 10, 2016 12:38 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

offthecuff_colinvanert.jpg.jpe

Photo by Olin Vanert

Interview with Colin Van Ert of Grupo Capoeira Nagô Milwaukee. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:44 PM Off the Cuff

11760303_967649729941160_2237351975877966614_n.jpg.jpe

Sunset Playhouse presents a thoroughly enjoyable Thoroughly Modern Millie. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:25 PM Theater

millie.jpg.jpe

sunsetplayhouse.com

Based on the 1967 film, Sunset Playhouse’s rendition of Thoroughly Modern Millie tells the tale of small-town girl Millie Dillmount who moves to the Big Apple to marry for money rather than love.,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:12 AM Theater

As their 2014-2015 season comes to a close, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops paid tribute to one of America’s most well-known composers of the 20th century, Jacob Gershowitz—better known as George Gershwin. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:30 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES