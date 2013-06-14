RSS

Doo Wop

shannon.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

With its punchy doo-wop and an eye for the retro, Shannon and the Clams turned the Cactus Club into prom night circa 1955 Thursday, delighting its cult-like, wall-to-wall following and leaving me w,Concert Reviews more

Jun 14, 2013 9:25 AM Concert Reviews

entjuju.jpg.jpe

In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more

Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM Album Reviews

blogimage966.jpe

Once again, a YouTube parody has summed up conventional wisdom far better than any written words could (although, in fairness, Tom Shales' written words came pretty damn close in this case.) For those who missed the ABC debate last night, .. more

Apr 17, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1413.jpe

In 1977, Milwaukee filmmaker James Benning recorded 60 one-minute shots of the city&rsquo One Way Boogie Woogie ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage966.jpe

Doo-wop was theurban sound of New York City as the 1950s began. It started withteenage b It All Started ,CD Reviews more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES