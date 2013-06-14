Doo Wop
Shannon and the Clams w/ Pow Wow and Sex Forecast @ Cactus Club
With its punchy doo-wop and an eye for the retro, Shannon and the Clams turned the Cactus Club into prom night circa 1955 Thursday, delighting its cult-like, wall-to-wall following and leaving me w,Concert Reviews more
Jun 14, 2013 9:25 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
JuJu
In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more
Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
"Soulja Boy" on Last Night's Debate: "YAHHH!"
Once again, a YouTube parody has summed up conventional wisdom far better than any written words could (although, in fairness, Tom Shales' written words came pretty damn close in this case.) For those who missed the ABC debate last night, .. more
Apr 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
One Way Boogie Woogie and 27 Years Later
In 1977, Milwaukee filmmaker James Benning recorded 60 one-minute shots of the city&rsquo One Way Boogie Woogie ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Various Artists
Doo-wop was theurban sound of New York City as the 1950s began. It started withteenage b It All Started ,CD Reviews more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews