Doomtree
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater, Nathaniel Rateliff sells out Club Garibaldi and Doomtree celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Turner Hall. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Doomtree Will Headline 88Nine's Halloween Show at Turner Hall Ballroom
A good chunk of Minneapolis's hip-hop scene will spend Halloween in Milwaukee. Today Radio Milwaukee 88Nine released the lineup for its annual Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which includes the Minneapolis DIY rap collective Doomtree— .. more
Sep 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Podcast Interview with Tess Cinpinski and Company
Every now and again a show gets produced without any theatre company attached to it. This coming weekend Tess Cinpisnki will be staging a production of David’s Redhaired Death by Sherry Kramer. It’s a non-linear look at love and human connection .. more
Apr 14, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Doomtree w/ Toki Wright @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It seems almost quaint to think there was a time not that long ago where most Americans thought about rap and hip-hop in terms of an East Coast/West Coast binary. To be sure, even then it wasn't representative of the whole picture, but in t... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Doomtree
Hip-hop collectives don't get much more diverse than Minneapolis' Doomtree, a seven-member crew (five rappers, two producers) whose members come from all different backgrounds. It's a sign of how eclectic the crew is, then, that its... more
Feb 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Artist Kendall Baer’s ‘View From 80’
With his Vandyke beard and a racing cap covered with souvenir pins from all over, Kendall Baer resembles a benign beatnik, even if he spent less time on the road than on a career in the commercial precincts of graphic design. Baer turned 80... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Dessa’s Advanced Course on Hip-Hop
Aspiring rappers could learn a few things from Dessa, and not just in the abstract sense. The Twin Cities emcee teaches hip-hop studies for a diploma program at a St. Paul school called the McNally Smith College of Music.“I teach a course o... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature