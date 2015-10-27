RSS

Photo by Malia James

Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater, Nathaniel Rateliff sells out Club Garibaldi and Doomtree celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Turner Hall. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:57 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A good chunk of Minneapolis's hip-hop scene will spend Halloween in Milwaukee. Today Radio Milwaukee 88Nine released the lineup for its annual Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which includes the Minneapolis DIY rap collective Doomtree— .. more

Sep 16, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Every now and again a show gets produced without any theatre company attached to it. This coming weekend Tess Cinpisnki will be staging a production of  David’s Redhaired Death by Sherry Kramer. It’s a non-linear look at love and human connection .. more

Apr 14, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

blogimage17834.jpe

It seems almost quaint to think there was a time not that long ago where most Americans thought about rap and hip-hop in terms of an East Coast/West Coast binary. To be sure, even then it wasn't representative of the whole picture, but in t... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage17815.jpe

Hip-hop collectives don't get much more diverse than Minneapolis' Doomtree, a seven-member crew (five rappers, two producers) whose members come from all different backgrounds. It's a sign of how eclectic the crew is, then, that its... more

Feb 25, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12050.jpe

With his Vandyke beard and a racing cap covered with souvenir pins from all over, Kendall Baer resembles a benign beatnik, even if he spent less time on the road than on a career in the commercial precincts of graphic design. Baer turned 80... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10187.jpe

Aspiring rappers could learn a few things from Dessa, and not just in the abstract sense. The Twin Cities emcee teaches hip-hop studies for a diploma program at a St. Paul school called the McNally Smith College of Music.“I teach a course o... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

