David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more

Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Theater

midsummer dream door shakes.jpg.jpe

Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more

Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

There are many beautiful places to visit in Wisconsin, but few are as special as Door County. Much has been done to foster the quaint charm that lures visitors year after year. The peninsula that makes up the county is dotted all the way ar... more

May 17, 2016 4:28 PM Summer Guide

It’s the offbeat story of one man, an elf costume and a late ’80s/ early ’90s holiday job in SantaLand at Macy’s in New York. They asked him why he wanted to be an elf. He told them it was the most ridiculous thing he could imagine. He wrote.. more

Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Theater

goat-casso.jpg.jpe

The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more

Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Around MKE

bennos.jpg.jpe

 Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more

Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Brew City Booze

offthebeatenpath-01.jpg.jpe

The Life of Riley is a little slice ofheaven on earth. You are immediately welcomed by down-to-earth couple Mike andJean Murphy, who have owned the property for twenty-some years. There is afridge full of goodies to greet you, including local h.. more

May 11, 2015 10:00 PM Off the Beaten Path

curtains_lovestories.jpg.jpe

Jan 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

field_report-home_video-ford.jpg.jpe

The pickup truck is the most loaded image in countrymusic history. Country singers adopted it decades ago as a symbol of Americanpride and rural gumption, but over time it instead became a symbol of the genre’sinsularity, one of the most overus.. more

Sep 8, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

comedy of errors.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more

Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Theater 1 Comments

agatha.jpg.jpe

ThePeninsula Players cleverly pairs itsvenue with a sharp script next week as it stages an adaptation of AgathaChristies’ And Then There Were None. The original novel isconsidered to be one of Christie’s greatest works. Ten people go to a dist.. more

Jul 2, 2014 4:45 AM Theater

eatdrink1.jpg.jpe

Beer has long been the drink of choice for many Americans, yet there was a time when hard cider was more common than beer in America. Cider production never quite recovered after prohibition and sort of languished here in the States, being ... more

Apr 22, 2014 9:17 PM Dining Preview

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Now that summer is here in full force, city and county parks are filled with visitors engaging in typical summertime activities, including the art of flying kites. Author Craig Wilson has taken the hobby of kite flying a step further more

Jul 21, 2013 11:21 PM Books

bookreview_nature.jpg.jpe

Jens Jensen was a landscape architect who implemented his aesthetic wherever he could, from the grounds of Henry Ford’s estate to the public parks of Chicago. He probably had more sympathy with the latter project. As shown in this collectio... more

Jan 28, 2013 4:28 PM Books

How much time does an artist require to prepare for a soloexhibition? When visiting Craig Blietz in his Door County studio last summer,the artist offered a clue. Tuckedaway on an inroad off of Hwy 42 in Sister Bay, Blietz’s two story high studi.. more

Jan 9, 2013 5:03 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more

Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  A trip up to Door County can be a very, beautiful things. It is particularly beautiful with a working GPS . . . take the wrong turn and you're suddenly off in some beautiful field somewhere that pretty much looks like everywhere else inland o.. more

Jul 23, 2012 9:50 AM Theater

Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage19086.jpe

Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling Door County peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

