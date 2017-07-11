Door County
Merry Maid Marion in Door County
David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more
Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Human Love In Fairy Land at Door Shakespeare
Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more
Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Destination Door County
There are many beautiful places to visit in Wisconsin, but few are as special as Door County. Much has been done to foster the quaint charm that lures visitors year after year. The peninsula that makes up the county is dotted all the way ar... more
May 17, 2016 4:28 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Summer Guide
Crumpet Returns to SantaLand In Door County
It’s the offbeat story of one man, an elf costume and a late ’80s/ early ’90s holiday job in SantaLand at Macy’s in New York. They asked him why he wanted to be an elf. He told them it was the most ridiculous thing he could imagine. He wrote.. more
Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Decorated Goats Up for Auction in Sister Bay
The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more
Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
A Relaxing Sojourn
The Life of Riley is a little slice ofheaven on earth. You are immediately welcomed by down-to-earth couple Mike andJean Murphy, who have owned the property for twenty-some years. There is afridge full of goodies to greet you, including local h.. more
May 11, 2015 10:00 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
An Invitation for Love Stories With Door Shakespeare
Jan 16, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Take In the Scenic Video for Field Report's "Home"
The pickup truck is the most loaded image in countrymusic history. Country singers adopted it decades ago as a symbol of Americanpride and rural gumption, but over time it instead became a symbol of the genre’sinsularity, one of the most overus.. more
Sep 8, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Confusion Reigns in Door Shakespeare's Kinetic "Comedy of Errors"
Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more
Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Agatha Christie in Door County
ThePeninsula Players cleverly pairs itsvenue with a sharp script next week as it stages an adaptation of AgathaChristies’ And Then There Were None. The original novel isconsidered to be one of Christie’s greatest works. Ten people go to a dist.. more
Jul 2, 2014 4:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hard Cider Makes a Comeback
Beer has long been the drink of choice for many Americans, yet there was a time when hard cider was more common than beer in America. Cider production never quite recovered after prohibition and sort of languished here in the States, being ... more
Apr 22, 2014 9:17 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Kite Flying in Wisconsin
Now that summer is here in full force, city and county parks are filled with visitors engaging in typical summertime activities, including the art of flying kites. Author Craig Wilson has taken the hobby of kite flying a step further more
Jul 21, 2013 11:21 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Writings Inspired by Nature (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jens Jensen
Jens Jensen was a landscape architect who implemented his aesthetic wherever he could, from the grounds of Henry Ford’s estate to the public parks of Chicago. He probably had more sympathy with the latter project. As shown in this collectio... more
Jan 28, 2013 4:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Craig Blietz: A Passion for Painting Farm Creatures
How much time does an artist require to prepare for a soloexhibition? When visiting Craig Blietz in his Door County studio last summer,the artist offered a clue. Tuckedaway on an inroad off of Hwy 42 in Sister Bay, Blietz’s two story high studi.. more
Jan 9, 2013 5:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Door County Renaissance
Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more
Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Seventh Helping of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Peninsula Players host Seminars in Fish Creek
A trip up to Door County can be a very, beautiful things. It is particularly beautiful with a working GPS . . . take the wrong turn and you're suddenly off in some beautiful field somewhere that pretty much looks like everywhere else inland o.. more
Jul 23, 2012 9:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season
Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Door County's Summer Art Events
Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling Door County peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts