From Door To Door
Universal Themes of Bravery, Love, Understanding and Motherhood
In his production From Door to Door, playwright James Sherman engages audiences in an insightful commentary on familial upbringings, and the subtle effects a mother’s influence has on a daughter’s personality, beliefs and decision-making. W... more
May 10, 2016 4:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Tribute to Mothers
Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more
May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Death Takes a Holiday' at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
