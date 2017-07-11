Door Shakespeare
Merry Maid Marion in Door County
David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more
Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 22-28, 2017
Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more
Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Human Love In Fairy Land at Door Shakespeare
Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more
Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bard Comes to Door County’s Garden at Björklunden
Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
An Intimate Outdoor ‘Romeo and Juliet’
This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Invitation for Love Stories With Door Shakespeare
Jan 16, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Confusion Reigns in Door Shakespeare's Kinetic "Comedy of Errors"
Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more
Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Shakespearean Comedy in Baileys Harbor
The intimate outdoor experience of Door Shakespeare comes in comedic and tragic moods this summer as it presents both Macbeth and Love’s Labour’s Lost. The lesser known of the two, Love’s Labour’s Lost, is a light more
Jul 10, 2013 11:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
As You Like It In Door County
Last fall, Jerry Gomis and Suzanne Graff left Door Shakespeare. When two directors leave a relatively small theatre company, things change. And when a company is as appreciated as Door Shakespeare is, things don't collapse altogether. They shi.. more
Jul 2, 2012 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season
Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'The Nerd' Arrives at Peninsula Players
Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Much Ado About Rivals In Door County
Door Shakespeare is easily one of the most organic outdoor theatres in the state. The “stage” is actually a clearing in the woods in Bailey’s Harbor surrounded by folding chairs. Productions feature minimal set and costuming in favor of some re.. more
Jul 8, 2010 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Door Shakespeares's The Merchant of Venice
STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISMIt’s a bit difficult to say anything about Shakespeare that hasn’t already been said. When a towering genius has received so much recognition as to actually come across as being over-rated, it’s a bit difficult to know w.. more
Aug 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Twentieth-Century Woman
Wendy Wasserstein explored the changing roles of women in the 20th century with her Pulitz The Heidi Chronicles. ,Theater more
Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
