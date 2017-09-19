RSS

Doors Open Milwaukee

: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Visual Arts

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Basilica of St. Josaphat / Via Wikimedia

The Basilica of St. Josaphat will be open both Saturday,Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m. duringDoors Open Milwaukee. Tours will offer visitors an inside look at the historicMilwaukee Landmark as wel.. more

Sep 16, 2016 3:51 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s East Side is a crowded, dense place. Carving out a new corner can be challenging, and the newest location for art viewing is one of the most interesting in recent years. The Black Cat Alley is a semi-secret space where some fant... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:24 PM Visual Arts

This weekend, Doors OpenMilwaukee will offer the opportunity to enter many of the landmark buildings wepass everyday (and have often wondered, “What’s inside?”). Said to be the oldestMilwaukee commercial building still in use, the Grand Aven.. more

Sep 15, 2014 2:23 PM Around MKE

Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more

Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dale Gutzman’s latest play for Off The Wall Theatre is a thrilling modern interpretation of the legend of the Pied Piper Of Hamlin. Here Hamlin is a modern American town run by a corporation. In a tragic, likable role, Jeremy Welter more

Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

