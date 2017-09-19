Doors Open Milwaukee
Milwaukee Opens Its Doors Sept. 23-24
: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Basilica of St. Josaphat to Open for Doors Open Milwaukee
The Basilica of St. Josaphat will be open both Saturday,Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m. duringDoors Open Milwaukee. Tours will offer visitors an inside look at the historicMilwaukee Landmark as wel.. more
Sep 16, 2016 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Secrets of Black Cat Alley
Milwaukee’s East Side is a crowded, dense place. Carving out a new corner can be challenging, and the newest location for art viewing is one of the most interesting in recent years. The Black Cat Alley is a semi-secret space where some fant... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Milwaukee Photo Show
This weekend, Doors OpenMilwaukee will offer the opportunity to enter many of the landmark buildings wepass everyday (and have often wondered, “What’s inside?”). Said to be the oldestMilwaukee commercial building still in use, the Grand Aven.. more
Sep 15, 2014 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hamlin
Dale Gutzman’s latest play for Off The Wall Theatre is a thrilling modern interpretation of the legend of the Pied Piper Of Hamlin. Here Hamlin is a modern American town run by a corporation. In a tragic, likable role, Jeremy Welter more
Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts