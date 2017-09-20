RSS

The Doors

The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more

Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM Album Reviews

Marking the half-century since its release, the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is a package whose hard-bound cover encompasses a CD with the stereo mix of the album, the mono mix on vinyl LP, a third disc recorded live at a Los Angeles clu... more

May 3, 2017 2:49 PM Album Reviews

In 1966, a few doors down from the famed Whiskey a Go Go, stood a dive bar, called London Fog, where The Doors played before graduating to the Whiskey. A recently discovered reel of tape, recorded as The Doors performed at the bar, has been... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:19 PM Album Reviews

KACM’s The Lizard King charts the grim final months of The Doors’ unknowable singer. more

Sep 23, 2015 12:58 AM Theater

Most Doors fans have no memory of the two albums the band released after Jim Morrison’s death, and despite impressive looking sales figures for the first one, few fans heard those recordings at t,Album Reviews more

Sep 17, 2015 9:31 AM Album Reviews

KACM Theatrical Productions

KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more

Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Sponsored Content

My Brother The Wind’s Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One simmers with dark and dense instrumentals, pierced by clean guitars and melancholy rhythms. Fans of early Pink Floyd, Ash Ra Tempel and Amon Düül will especially find ... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:53 PM Album Reviews

Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is lookingto stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King.The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year ofhis life. The local production currently looking for funding on.. more

Nov 22, 2014 9:20 AM Theater

Eric Bana portrays Bronx police detective Ralph Sarchie, who, along with his partner (Joel McHale), responds to three calls involving perpetrators having lost their minds. Soon enough, the detectives’ inquiries reveal that a trio of U.S. Ma... more

Jul 3, 2014 1:05 AM Film Clips

Originally released in 1972 in the aftermath of Jim Morrison’s death, Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine is a best-of plus a pair of B-sides. Reissued on CD, it remains a good survey of a band that packed a lot of music into a few short yea... more

Jun 9, 2014 10:02 PM Album Reviews

<p> The Doors compressed more creativity into four years than most rock bands can manage in four decades. Of course, theirs was an unusually fertile cultural period and not everything they recorded ranks with greatness. Still, the best of their m.. more

Feb 5, 2012 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Following a difficult series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to rake up some easy wins against the perpetually struggling Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series that begins tonight with a 7:10 p.m. more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Outlaws who spare the innocent in the pursuit of profit are mythologized as heroes, and outlaws from times when the law is bad are honored even more. The archetypal outlaw in the English-speaking world, Robin Hood, might never have existed,... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

  While everyone seems to agreethat Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) faces serious Shepherd. ,News Features more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

