The Doors
The Doors: The Singles (Rhino)
The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more
Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Doors: The Doors 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
Marking the half-century since its release, the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is a package whose hard-bound cover encompasses a CD with the stereo mix of the album, the mono mix on vinyl LP, a third disc recorded live at a Los Angeles clu... more
May 3, 2017 2:49 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Doors: London Fog 1966 (Rhino)
In 1966, a few doors down from the famed Whiskey a Go Go, stood a dive bar, called London Fog, where The Doors played before graduating to the Whiskey. A recently discovered reel of tape, recorded as The Doors performed at the bar, has been... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:19 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jim Morrison, Reconsidered
KACM’s The Lizard King charts the grim final months of The Doors’ unknowable singer. more
Sep 23, 2015 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
The Doors: Other Voices/Full Circle
Most Doors fans have no memory of the two albums the band released after Jim Morrison’s death, and despite impressive looking sales figures for the first one, few fans heard those recordings at t,Album Reviews more
Sep 17, 2015 9:31 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
KACM Presents The Midwestern Premiere of 'The Lizard King'
KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more
Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
My Brother The Wind: Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One (Free Electric Sound)
My Brother The Wind’s Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One simmers with dark and dense instrumentals, pierced by clean guitars and melancholy rhythms. Fans of early Pink Floyd, Ash Ra Tempel and Amon Düül will especially find ... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:53 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Indie Jim Morrison Play Looking For Funding
Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is lookingto stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King.The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year ofhis life. The local production currently looking for funding on.. more
Nov 22, 2014 9:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Film Clips: July 3
Eric Bana portrays Bronx police detective Ralph Sarchie, who, along with his partner (Joel McHale), responds to three calls involving perpetrators having lost their minds. Soon enough, the detectives’ inquiries reveal that a trio of U.S. Ma... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:05 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Doors: Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine (Rhino Elektra)
Originally released in 1972 in the aftermath of Jim Morrison’s death, Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine is a best-of plus a pair of B-sides. Reissued on CD, it remains a good survey of a band that packed a lot of music into a few short yea... more
Jun 9, 2014 10:02 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jim Morrison's Epitaph
<p> The Doors compressed more creativity into four years than most rock bands can manage in four decades. Of course, theirs was an unusually fertile cultural period and not everything they recorded ranks with greatness. Still, the best of their m.. more
Feb 5, 2012 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Pirates
Following a difficult series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to rake up some easy wins against the perpetually struggling Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series that begins tonight with a 7:10 p.m. more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robin Hood
Outlaws who spare the innocent in the pursuit of profit are mythologized as heroes, and outlaws from times when the law is bad are honored even more. The archetypal outlaw in the English-speaking world, Robin Hood, might never have existed,... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Both Sides of the MPS Mayoral Takeover
While everyone seems to agreethat Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) faces serious Shepherd. ,News Features more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features