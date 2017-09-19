Dora Diamond

RSS

Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Theater

In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Theater

Photo by One Deluge

Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Theater

Photo by Jason Hillman

Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more

Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Theater

Photo by Wendy Schreier

Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more

Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM A&E Feature

