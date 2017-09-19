Dora Diamond
Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural
Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Settles Unfinished Business with 'Curse of the Apothecary'
Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Cabaret MKE Continues its Trilogy with ‘Prick of the Apothecary’
In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Retro Drama at Casablanca
Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Performs at Our City’s Original Speakeasy
Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more
Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Cream City Cabaret Gets Its Footing
Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more
Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature