Dori Zori
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
RadioMilwaukee's SoundBites Fundraiser Paired Exquisite Food with Tasteful Music
It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more
Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Mar. 20-26
The Josh Berwanger Band, Childish Gambino, Drive-By Truckers and more. more
Mar 19, 2014 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Garlic Fest Celebrates All Things Garlic
Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
This Week in Milwaukee
A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan..... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It’s the state’s largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee