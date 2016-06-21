RSS

Dori Zori

davidbazanpress.jpg.jpe

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

radiomilwaukee soundbites iron horse hotel.jpg.jpe

It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more

Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

joshber.jpg.jpe

The Josh Berwanger Band, Childish Gambino, Drive-By Truckers and more. more

Mar 19, 2014 5:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19025.jpe

Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18712.jpe

A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan..... more

May 17, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10148.jpe

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It’s the state’s largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe more

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES