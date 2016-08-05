RSS

Dorian Gray

13686524_486744818188684_1696141614390714375_n.jpg.jpe

Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more

Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

mylgbt_film_1.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Hear Me Out

blogimage18207.jpe

Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage12981.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES