RSS

Dosh

dosh.jpg.jpe

Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more

Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Concert Reviews

sylvan_esso_pabst_theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more

Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Concert Reviews

sylvanesso.jpg.jpe

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2147.jpe

Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of Wolves and Wishes ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2093.jpe

  Dosh is a prodigiously talented pianist andmulti-instrumentalist who crosses many Wolves and Wishes ,CD Reviews more

May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES