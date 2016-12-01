Dosh
Dosh w/ Sample & Fold and Chris Weller @ Cactus Club
Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more
Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Sylvan Esso w/ Dosh @ The Pabst Theater
For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more
Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 4-10
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more
Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dosh
Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of Wolves and Wishes ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dosh
Dosh is a prodigiously talented pianist andmulti-instrumentalist who crosses many Wolves and Wishes ,CD Reviews more
May 12, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews