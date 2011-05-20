Dostoevsky
The Long, Rewarding Journey to the End
Dostoevsky’s classic novel The Idiot runs some 720 pages in length. So naturally, any stage adaptation of the work is going to have to be adjusted and distilled into something altogether more concise. Invariably things will get left out. It take.. more
Off The Wall and the Idiot
Every now and then you run across someone who thinks that their honesty with friends has forced them into solitude. It’s kind of a weird conditionusually I’ve found the people who feel this is the case are insufferably obnoxious people. Quite a .. more
Propagandhi w/ Strike Anywhere and Get Rad
From the uninhibited sarcasm of their first full-length album, How To Clean Everything, to the pointed severity of their latest releases, 2005’s Potemkin City Limits and this spring’s Supporting Caste Propagandhi seem to h,Today in Milwauke... more
The Sting
Robert Redford took home a best actor Oscar for his performance in the 1973 crime favorite The Sting, though his co-star Paul Newman gives him a fine run for his money. The two play low-level con men who bite off more than they can chew whe... more
