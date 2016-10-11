RSS

The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Album Reviews

The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 10 Comments

With so much construction during the summer season, it can be difficult to tell which closures are serious and which ones are relatively minor. Here's one of the major ones: Beginning Friday, July 18 at 11 p.m., I-94 will be closed to all traffic .. more

Jul 11, 2014 12:45 PM Around MKE

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more

May 28, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 4 Comments

A grassroots group critical of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s planned reconstruction of Highway 164/J in Waukesha and Washington counties alleges the more

May 21, 2014 2:29 AM News Features 1 Comments

May 9, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge more

Sep 4, 2013 3:44 PM News Features

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

The Milwaukee Rep opens its latest this week. There isn't a whole lot to give it that specific Rep feel . . . two actors make their Rep debuts with the show, which is directed by accomplished regional director May Adrales. It looks like a remark.. more

Sep 27, 2011 1:00 PM Theater

Never Shout Never, the breakout MySpace emo band fronted by heartthrob singer-songwriter Christofer Drew, tops this year’s Alternative Press tour, which stops at the Rave this evening. Among the other emo and pop-punk bands featured on the more

Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Democrats earned a hard-won victory when they took over the state Assembly in 2008, which allowed them to take control of both houses of the state Legislature as well as the governor’s mansion.But what have they done with that power? Have t... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Representatives from the state Departmentof Transportation took some heat from a Milwaukee

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Mass Transit and Milwaukee's Concerns Ignored

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

"It was historic," said Sara Finger, director of the Wisconsin Alliance for W

Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

