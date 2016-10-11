Dot
Karmakanic: DOT (InsideOut Music)
The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
A Big I-94 Closure is Scheduled For this Month
With so much construction during the summer season, it can be difficult to tell which closures are serious and which ones are relatively minor. Here's one of the major ones: Beginning Friday, July 18 at 11 p.m., I-94 will be closed to all traffic .. more
Jul 11, 2014 12:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lawsuit Prompts Funding of City Buses Out to Suburbs
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more
May 28, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Grassroots Group is Fighting Highway 164/J Redesign in Waukesha and Washington Counties
A grassroots group critical of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s planned reconstruction of Highway 164/J in Waukesha and Washington counties alleges the more
May 21, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
It's Traffic Season: Expect Closures Around US 41
May 9, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Will the Zoo Interchange Reconstruction Threaten the DNR Forest?
On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge more
Sep 4, 2013 3:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013 3:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Drama of Family and Skin Tone
The Milwaukee Rep opens its latest this week. There isn't a whole lot to give it that specific Rep feel . . . two actors make their Rep debuts with the show, which is directed by accomplished regional director May Adrales. It looks like a remark.. more
Sep 27, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alternative Press Tour w/ Never Shout Never
Never Shout Never, the breakout MySpace emo band fronted by heartthrob singer-songwriter Christofer Drew, tops this year’s Alternative Press tour, which stops at the Rave this evening. Among the other emo and pop-punk bands featured on the more
Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Deadline Looms for Democrats to Deliver
Democrats earned a hard-won victory when they took over the state Assembly in 2008, which allowed them to take control of both houses of the state Legislature as well as the governor’s mansion.But what have they done with that power? Have t... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
WisDOT Ignores Transit Needs, Pushes Freeways
Representatives from the state Departmentof Transportation took some heat from a Milwauke Shepherd ,News Features more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
I-94 Expansion Won’t Help Milwaukee
Mass Transit and Milwaukee’s Concerns Ignored Butperhaps most fru What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Historic Vote on Compassionate Care for Rape Victims
“It was historic,” said Sara Finger, director of the Wisconsin Alliance for W Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments