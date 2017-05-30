RSS

Double B\'S Bbq

A preview of Shepherd Express’ annual Street Eats food truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. more

May 30, 2017 2:13 PM Short Order

There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more

Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

Photo courtesy John Buchel, Maxie's Southern ComfortIs there anything better in life than a little smoked meatat the end of summer? Milwaukeeans love their barbecue just as much as theirfish fries, with new restaurants and food trucks popping up.. more

Sep 2, 2016 2:45 PM Brew City Booze 8 Comments

Summer is all about firing up the grill and enjoying some delicious barbecue. That’s great if you have time and energy to spare. But if you want incredible barbecue without all of the fuss, head over to Double B’s BBQ in West Allis (7420 W.... more

Jun 4, 2014 12:45 AM Dining Preview

Fresh from introducing his modern-day-Satchmo shtick to the world—or at least the HBO-subscribing world—on the series “Treme,” the ever-smiling, Bud-swigging, pot-smoking barbecue master and trumpet-slinging bandleader that couldn& more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

