RSS

Double Dagger

blogimage5097.jpe

Few music scenes put more pressure on themselves than the D.C. punk and post-hardcore scene. For decades, the scene evolved frantically, as if driven by internal competition, with bands pushing themselves to the limits on each new album, searching.. more

Mar 26, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

blogimage3987.jpe

It's been a bad week for Milwaukee punk fans: Two of the week's most exciting punk shows were canceled. The Baltimore art-punk group Double Dagger, which channels all the fury of Les Savy Fav and Fugazi with just half the instruments—no g.. more

Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5097.jpe

Though artist Richard Haas is best known for his large trompe l'oeil murals grafting the unsightly wounds of postwar expansion in cities like New York and Chicago, it's his prints that serve as a bedrock fo,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Holiday Gift Guide-b more

Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

blogimage3987.jpe

%uFFFD%uFFFD The first sound is of pounding hooves and the first sight is of three horseme Appaloosa ,Film more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage4651.jpe

Tomorrow I'll post my best of the year list, and then this blog will spend the rest of the year highlighting some of my favorite, overlooked albums of the decadethe ones that have been mostly ignored by other decade-end recapsbut first I'd like to.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES