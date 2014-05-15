Doubt
Wye Oak @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
douBt
The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more
Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Doubt Comes To Whitewater from Montana
John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt is kind of a concise, little drama. With just a few characters in just a few different scenes, Shanley renders some remarkable and remarkably topical drama. Part of the beauty of a piece that explores some really imp.. more
Jan 27, 2012 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blowing Horatio's Horn
C.S. Forester's seafaring tales of the Napoleonic wars were a favorite in Hollywood back in the days when in swashbuckling pictures were a genre unto themselves. In more recent years, The A&E Channel ran an Emmy-winning series based on Forester's .. more
Jul 23, 2011 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Five Shorts In One Night With UWM
The tiny performance space at Kenilworth Square was relatively packedlargely with rising, young local theatre talent for a one-night-only performance of a program of shorts referred to as 5 Plays You Didn't Know.An evening of five shorts select.. more
May 11, 2010 4:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Hip-Hop News Wrap-Up
Granted, Public Enemy's audience has changed a great deal since the days when the band sent chills down the spine of white America, but this still seems like a bold pairing: Hip-hop's Afro-centric elder-statesmen will be bringing along Milwaukee'.. more
May 10, 2010 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Upcoming Alchemist Auditions
Jack The Ripper. David Berkowitzthe Son of Sam. The Hillside Strangler. The Zodiac Killer. The name Herman Mudgett doesn't often come to mind along with names of the worlds most infamous serial killers, but the most prolific killers in histor.. more
Apr 27, 2010 3:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Actors, Super Heroes and Shakespeare: SPIRITS TO ENFORCE Reviewed Pt. 2
There’s no doubt that Youngblood Theatre is taking a few chances staging the somewhat inaccessibly strange Spirits To Enforce. A show that fuses Shakespearian drama with the superhero genre may come across to many as something of a bastardizatio.. more
Apr 24, 2010 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bye Bye Liver Now Open-Ended
Chicago-based group The Pub Theatre recently announced that it has expanded the Milwaukee run of its comedy show Bye Bye Liver. The program of comic sketches celebrating alcohol was originally scheduled for a limited run. Response has been posi.. more
Mar 7, 2010 7:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Elusive Parallelograms
In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, t... more
Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 2 - July 8
The Paper Chase @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. John Congleton’s brooding, gut-punching production has made ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
No Doubt @ Marcus Amphitheater, July 2
Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Doubt
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Doubt
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Doubt
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Last Year in Review
2008 was historic in many ways, and while the year in film pales in significance with Bara The Dark ,Film more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Doubt
Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Top Films of 2008 (So Far)
Everybody loves year-end top 10 lists except me—at least when it comes time to reflect on the year in movies just ended. It’s a frustrating task. The majority of films reviewed in the New York Times will never reach Milwaukee cinemas and the numb.. more
Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Doubt and Certainty
In 1964, the time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Doubt ,Film more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
World-Class Competitors
InMarch, Milwaukee made its mark on the international world of Irishdance competition when two students from the Milwaukee area competed inthe 38th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Maggie Dunn, 19... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff