RSS

Doubt

wye oak 2014 concert turner hall ballroom shriek.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more

Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Album Reviews

John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt is kind of a concise, little drama. With just a few characters in just a few different scenes, Shanley renders some remarkable and remarkably topical drama. Part of the beauty of a piece that explores some really imp.. more

Jan 27, 2012 1:55 PM Theater

C.S. Forester's seafaring tales of the Napoleonic wars were a favorite in Hollywood back in the days when in swashbuckling pictures were a genre unto themselves. In more recent years, The A&E Channel ran an Emmy-winning series based on Forester's .. more

Jul 23, 2011 3:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

The tiny performance space at Kenilworth Square was relatively packedlargely with rising, young local theatre talent for a one-night-only performance of a program of shorts referred to as 5 Plays You Didn't Know.An evening of five shorts select.. more

May 11, 2010 4:40 AM Theater

blogimage5303.jpe

Granted, Public Enemy's audience has changed a great deal since the days when the band sent chills down the spine of white America, but this still seems like a bold pairing: Hip-hop's Afro-centric elder-statesmen will be bringing along Milwaukee'.. more

May 10, 2010 1:16 PM On Music

  Jack The Ripper. David Berkowitzthe Son of Sam. The Hillside Strangler. The Zodiac Killer. The name Herman Mudgett doesn't often come to mind along with names of the worlds most infamous serial killers, but the most prolific killers in histor.. more

Apr 27, 2010 3:46 AM Theater

There’s no doubt that Youngblood Theatre is taking a few chances staging the somewhat inaccessibly strange Spirits To Enforce. A show that fuses Shakespearian drama with the superhero genre may come across to many as something of a bastardizatio.. more

Apr 24, 2010 3:46 PM Theater

Chicago-based group The Pub Theatre recently announced that it has expanded the Milwaukee run of its comedy show Bye Bye Liver. The program of comic sketches celebrating alcohol was originally scheduled for a limited run. Response has been posi.. more

Mar 7, 2010 7:47 PM Theater

blogimage7868.jpe

In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, t... more

Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7108.jpe

The Paper Chase @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. John Congleton’s brooding, gut-punching production has made ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2755.jpe

Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage5317.jpe

As its title suggests, John Patrick Shanley's 2008 drama Doubt is filled with ambiguity Doubt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5303.jpe

As its title suggests, John Patrick Shanley’s 2008 drama Doubt is filled with ambigu Doubt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5239.jpe

As its title suggests, John Patrick Shanley’s 2008 drama Doubt is filled with ambigu Doubt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5231.jpe

2008 was historic in many ways, and while the year in film pales in significance with Bara The Dark ,Film more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage5208.jpe

As its title suggests, John Patrick Shanley’s 2008 drama Doubt is filled with ambigu Doubt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Everybody loves year-end top 10 lists except me—at least when it comes time to reflect on the year in movies just ended. It’s a frustrating task. The majority of films reviewed in the New York Times will never reach Milwaukee cinemas and the numb.. more

Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5007.jpe

In 1964, the time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Doubt ,Film more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage2755.jpe

InMarch, Milwaukee made its mark on the international world of Irishdance competition when two students from the Milwaukee area competed inthe 38th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Maggie Dunn, 19... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES