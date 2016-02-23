Doug Bradley
‘The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War’
The number-one music book in 2015, according to Rolling Stone magazine, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War places popular music at the heart of the Vietnam experience. Authors Bradley and Werner will appear to... more
Feb 23, 2016 2:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Exorcist for a New Generation
When the sulking 15-year old Emma (Sophie Vavasseur) is subjected to strange, shaking seizures, her parents send her through all the physician-proscribed steps. The brain scan and other tests prove negative. Things get a little stranger when her.. more
Jun 12, 2011 12:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sweet Wine
Sweet wine, hay making, sunshine day breaking. We can wait till tomorrow. Car Sweet wine, hay making, sunshine day breaking. ,The Naked Vine more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink