Doug Jarecki
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Next Act's 'unSilent Night' Combines Old-Time Radio and Human Drama on Christmas Eve
Next Act Theatre premieres John Kishline and Edward Morgan’s holiday piece, unSilent Night, through Dec. 11. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem’s Halloween Fun with ‘Dracula vs. the Nazis’
In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Anne Siegel Theater
ACT Summer Showcase at Waukesha Civic Theatre
Famed escape artist Harry Houdini got his start as a young kid in a children’s circus right here in Wisconsin. Little Houdini was Eric of the Air--a trapeze artist. His big show-stopper had him hanging by his knees from the trapeze and picki.. more
Jun 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Motherhood from Many Angles
Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jarecki Envisions The Month Before Christmas
In Milwaukee theatrical comedy, Doug Jarecki is a name like Patrick Schmitz or Matt Kemple. His name, when associated with just about any comedy, can pretty much guarantee a good show regardless of what it is. He’s a very reliably funny gu.. more
Nov 29, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Tandem’s Dark Comedy, ‘Any Given Monday’
In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more
Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Steve Spice Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Delightful ‘Mikado’
Even those who are not enamored of Gilbert and Sullivan’s brand of Anglophile musical theater may find Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s new production of The Mikado a complete delight from beginning to end. more
Mar 23, 2015 9:55 AM Steve Spice Theater
Next Act’s ‘Heresy’ Cabaret
Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more
Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Seven Sketches of Devilish Delight
The Alchemist’s latest offering features seven one-acts by Milwaukee comedy gurus Jason Powell and Doug Jarecki written for Bunny Gumbo’s Combat Theatre and Patrick Schmitz Presents Sketch 22. Each script was based on a randomly paired set... more
Sep 12, 2014 6:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Funny Side of Country Western
“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more
Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Storytelling at its Best
A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bol... more
Mar 14, 2014 5:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Comedy of Connection
Marked with sparklingly witty dialogue, Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A is an enjoyable interpersonal comedy about the nature of meaningful human connection. In Tandem Theatre rounds out its season with a well-rendered version more
May 2, 2013 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Finding the Fun in ‘What’s So Funny?’
An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more
Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Opera Theatre's 'Iolanthe' Trades Pomp for Circumstance
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) completes its season with an exciting new production of Gilbert and Sullivan's 1882 comic operetta Iolanthe. Presented in partnership with Carroll University, Iolanthe marks MOT's first foray into the world... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Milwaukee Chamber's 'Bus Stop' Keeps It Moving
William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Lines Up 1950s 'Bus Stop'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Clean, Concise Theatrical Insomnia
Next Act Theatre's latest show feels kind of like an anomaly. Melanie Marnich's A Sleeping Country feels like a reasonably satisfying half hour at the theatre. That it is actually a feature-length, 90-minutes without intermission ends up bein.. more
Mar 29, 2011 10:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater