Doug Melvin
When Being Mediocre Isn't Enough
Firing under-performing baseball coaches and managers feels good, but it doesn't guarantee results. more
Jul 25, 2016 11:18 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers 2015: A Finishing Touch?
The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Brewers’ Failure Totally Explained
When the Milwaukee Brewers experience such extraordinary success for most of the season and such extraordinary failure at the end, barely eking out a winning season, fans demand an more
Sep 30, 2014 8:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Mad-Dog Sports Fans
No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more
Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
American Players Theatre Presents ‘Gift of the Magi’
One of American literature’s simplest, most heartfelt tales will help one of Wisconsin’s fastest-rising theater companies take a quantum leap into the competitive field of holiday entertainment. The end result will likely be equal parts ele... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian A&E Feature
Macha-vellian Musings
Looking to build on their first playoff appearance in a generation, the Brewers havesettl Looking to build on their first playoff appearance in a generation, the Brewers havesettl ,Sports more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
Dumb Sports Talk
It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
More looks at the management of the Brewers
Did you know that of the 17 managers who managed in the big leagues prior to 2006, only two have failed to take their team to the postseason: Ned Yost and John Gibbons. Gibbons has the excuse that he plays in the same league as the Yankees and R.. more
May 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Autism Shenanigans
Autism Shenanigans: It’sno secret that the two houses of the state Legislature, con Wausau Daily Herald ,Expresso more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Baseball Armageddon?
The question that's been plaguing me ever since the Brewers startedtheir off-season trades and moves is why the prevailing attitude seemsto be that it's "Now Or Never" for this team. As far as Icould tell, this NON attitude was nowhere to be fo.. more
Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Who's Line is it Anyway?
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” alums Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood return to Milw Meeting People Is Easy ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Goats, Monkeys, Hamlet. Etc.
It’s a spacious studio space in the Third Ward/Walker’s Point area of town. Classy, old white wood and white brick marred only slightly by some pseudo-sorta-kinda Jackson Pollock paintings to my right. A large audience sits on white wooden fold.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater