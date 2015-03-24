Doug Smedbron
‘Great Expectations’ at Acacia Theatre
Acacia Theatre Company’s production of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations is thoughtful, engaging and well executed. more
Mar 24, 2015 10:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
Thoughts After A Prelude
After last weekend, I was a bit concerned that I had started to lose a critical perspective on things. I loved everything that opened last week. Theatrical Tendencies’ The Little Dog Laughed is brilliant and well balanced. In Tandem’s Mrs. Mann.. more
Oct 15, 2011 3:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the con woma... more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments