Doug Vincent
SummerStage Presents ‘A Day for Grace’
Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
'A Day for Grace' at the OAC
Doug Vincent and Sammy Llanas will return to the local stage this coming September with another performance of Vincent’s biographical narrative A Day for Grace. Inspired by the suicide of his father, the show is a tribute to perseverance and survi.. more
Jul 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Slashing Milwaukee Transit
How bad is it going to get? Each year, Milwaukee County residents are warned that much-needed services provided by the county are going to get slashed, thanks to Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s no-new-taxes budget gimmicks.But thi... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments