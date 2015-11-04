Douglas Brode
The 100 Greatest Science Fiction Films?
Nov 4, 2015 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tea Party in the Old West?
Liberalismhas often floundered this century against the right. Maybe one reason is thatliberals stand on political platforms while rightists ride with thefoundational myth of America as a frontier land of rugged cowboys. .. more
Jan 2, 2014 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Of Simple Gifts and Odes to Joy
At the conclusion of a world premiere performance of a new work on May 7, 1824, in Vienna’s Hoftheater, the composer stood silently facing away from the audience as they applauded and cheered. It was the greatest public success of his caree... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Jesus Christ Superstar
Though it would sound almost blasphemously arrogant if he were to say it himself, Jesus Christ is the role Ted Neeley was born to play. Neeley starred in the 1973 film adaptation of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee