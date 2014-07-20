RSS

Downer Avenue

A new nail salon is opening on Downer Avenue in August. Nail Bar Milwaukee, 2850 N. Downer Ave., will provide a full menu of manicure, pedicure and waxing services. The salon is owned by Tyan Soo, and operated in partnership with Van Nguyen. Soo p.. more

Jul 20, 2014 12:30 PM Around MKE

VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave. Founder.. more

Aug 1, 2013 12:00 PM Around MKE

According to Donald Spoto’s provocative new biography, High Society: The Life of Grace Kelly (Harmony Books), the actress was full of grace, a trait that defined her every movement on screen. No actress boasting such delicate patrician feat... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Books

If only our humble typography could duplicate the esteem, the awe, the almost whispered reverence that CBS commentators are trained to convey in April's hallowed words: "The Masters." Of course, it helps that golf's annual ode to itself is ... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

