As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Film

I'll See You In My Dreams

At 6 each morning, Carol (Blythe Danner) and her bed partner, Hazel the dog, are awakened by the digital beep of her alarm clock. Carol’s midcentury modern house is tidy, tasteful and otherwise e,Film more

Jun 5, 2015 4:10 PM Film Reviews

Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more

Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

