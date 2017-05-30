RSS

Downtown Dining Week

Summer festival season is finally here. more

May 30, 2017 1:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more

May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Dining Out

May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Brew City Booze

Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more

Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Brew City Booze

twim_theoffspring.jpg.jpe

PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:46 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For its 13th year, WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is going a little bit less rockabilly, a little more bluegrass. In addition to the event's usual rockabilly spin, this year's chili cookoff will feature a performance from the Kansas trio Split.. more

Jan 26, 2015 8:55 PM On Music

Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more

Jan 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Village Playhouse will be staging an new show next month. The press release describes Tom Zuehlke’s A Comedy In Three Acts as, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” Why? A Comedy In Three Acts is a one-act mystery/thriller. Wh.. more

Jan 19, 2015 3:35 PM Theater

Jan 16, 2015 8:40 PM Around MKE

Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

Jun 5, 2013 4:47 PM Dining Preview

Jun 5, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The teeming multitudes shown under the opening credits of 127 Hours could be a clue. Extreme athlete Aron Ralston hikes, bikes and climbs in the remotest wilderness partly because he wants to be far from the crowdisolated even from those who l.. more

Apr 11, 2011 7:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

VIP EVENTS FOR SPRING GALLERY WEEKEND Woodland Pattern Book Center brings an acclaimed artist to Milwaukee this Thursday evening, April 14. English author, film maker, lyricist, photographer, poet and political activist Tom Pickard comes to t.. more

Apr 9, 2011 6:16 PM Visual Arts

Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

