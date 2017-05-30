Downtown Dining Week
This Week in Milwaukee: June 1-7, 2017
Summer festival season is finally here. more
Downtown Dining Week Offers Budget Dining at Top Restaurants
Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more
Where to Eat (and Drink) During Downtown Dining Week
Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: June 4-10
PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more
Split Lip Rayfield Will Play WMSE's 13th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser
For its 13th year, WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is going a little bit less rockabilly, a little more bluegrass. In addition to the event's usual rockabilly spin, this year's chili cookoff will feature a performance from the Kansas trio Split.. more
A Return to 1984 in 2015 at the Alchemist
Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more
A Promising New Show to Debut with The Village Playhouse
The Village Playhouse will be staging an new show next month. The press release describes Tom Zuehlke’s A Comedy In Three Acts as, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” Why? A Comedy In Three Acts is a one-act mystery/thriller. Wh.. more
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closures
Brace Yourself: Downtown Dining Week Returns in June
Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more
Leave the brown bag lunch at home and skip the leftovers for supper—it's time for Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week. 2013 marks the eighth year for this tasty annual more
Here is The Complete List of 2013 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week Participating Restaurants
More than 40 Milwaukee restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus during the 8th annual Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week from June 6 to June 13. Priced at $10 for lunch, and $20 or $30 for dinner, each meal includes a starter, entrée and dessert.. more
Downtown Dining Week Offers Eight Days of Bargains
Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more
127 Hours on Blu-ray
The teeming multitudes shown under the opening credits of 127 Hours could be a clue. Extreme athlete Aron Ralston hikes, bikes and climbs in the remotest wilderness partly because he wants to be far from the crowdisolated even from those who l.. more
English Poet Tom Pickard & Artist Steve Wellman Travel To Milwaukee @ Events April 14, 15, 16.
VIP EVENTS FOR SPRING GALLERY WEEKEND Woodland Pattern Book Center brings an acclaimed artist to Milwaukee this Thursday evening, April 14. English author, film maker, lyricist, photographer, poet and political activist Tom Pickard comes to t.. more
When They Come for Us We’ll Be Gone: The Epic Struggle to Save Soviet Jewry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Gal Beckerman
Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more
The Dead Weather Do the Supergroup Thing Right
Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more
Over 35 participating restaurants are offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion, which ends today. Among the restaurants offering deals are... more
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. more
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. Among the restaurants offering more
