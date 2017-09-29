RSS

Downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee team scores high for wages and good corporate citizenship. more

Sep 29, 2017 5:03 PM News Features

Uhle Tobacco Company hascalled downtown Milwaukee home since 1939. Throughout these 78 years, ownershiphas changed over from founder Jack Uhle to Jeffrey Steinbeck, who began workingat Uhle’s when he was 19 years old.In this video, made .. more

Sep 26, 2017 4:01 PM Around MKE

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

There are a lot of weird and creepy stories to tell aboutdowntown Milwaukee (I’ve told many myself), but Anna Lardinois, a former highschool English teacher, does her storytelling on-site and in character. As thefounder of Gothic Milwaukee.. more

Jun 15, 2017 2:46 PM Around MKE

The sculptures and locations have been announced forSculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on DowntownJune 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.The installation will include internation.. more

May 15, 2017 6:22 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Public Museum needs a new home. Museumofficials claim that their 52-year old building at the corner of Wells andSixth needs renovations that are likely to cost as much as the construction ofa new facility. In the chatter that.. more

May 8, 2017 4:15 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Cary Elwes has had a remarkable career. Over the last threedecades, he’s starred in dozens of films, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights , Glory,Saw and Twister . But for many hismost notable performance will always be as farmhand turned her.. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:46 PM Around MKE

Leon Young, FB

In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM News Features

Photo by Nick Smith

The Michigan-based Zoup! recently opened its first Milwaukee location at 1433 N. Jefferson St. Zoup!’s menu boasts hundreds of soups, including standouts like lobster bisque, collard green chicken barley and “Blazin’ Bison Chili,” with 1... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:28 PM Short Order

For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more

May 10, 2016 4:01 PM News Features 4 Comments

Photo by Rachel Buth

Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM News Features 7 Comments

 Author Philip K.Dick inspired one of the most influential science-fiction films ever made,Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner . Hisvisionary stories were also the source for Richard Linklater’s A Scanner Darkly , Paul Verhoeven’s Total Re.. more

Jul 10, 2014 2:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined.. more

Jul 18, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen: GO PACK, GO! You betcha. Yes, I know that there were some knobshines around here who were fed up with all the “hype” and “over-coverage” about our more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

A tuneful Chicago pop-punk band that had long seemed primed for bigger things, Plain White T’s finally got their big break in 2007 when their sensitive acoustic ballad “Hey There Delilah” became one of the year’s most inescapable more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The New Jersey Government Records Council ruled in December that the township of Bridgewater had overcharged Tom Coulter in 2008 by $4.04 on the $5 it collected for a compact disc of a council meeting and must issue a refund. The town estim... more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Every Monday through Wednesday, November 29 until December 22, hop 'n shop aboard the new Milwaukee Holly Loop.The free trolley service connects shoppers to 75 retail destinations through a five-stop route with 10-minute headways. And best... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

We are still overwhelmingly more likely to die as aresult of getting into our cars every day than we are from boarding anairplane. But what air passengers know from experience is that any time anairplane is threatened, the government’s imme... more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

