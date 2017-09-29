Downtown Milwaukee
Building the Bucks Arena
Milwaukee team scores high for wages and good corporate citizenship. more
Sep 29, 2017 5:03 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features
Uhle’s Historic Downtown Roots
Uhle Tobacco Company hascalled downtown Milwaukee home since 1939. Throughout these 78 years, ownershiphas changed over from founder Jack Uhle to Jeffrey Steinbeck, who began workingat Uhle’s when he was 19 years old.In this video, made .. more
Sep 26, 2017 4:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
Goth Talk With Milwaukee Ghost Tour Founder Anna Lardinois
There are a lot of weird and creepy stories to tell aboutdowntown Milwaukee (I’ve told many myself), but Anna Lardinois, a former highschool English teacher, does her storytelling on-site and in character. As thefounder of Gothic Milwaukee.. more
Jun 15, 2017 2:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Sculptures and Locations Announced for Sculpture Milwaukee
The sculptures and locations have been announced forSculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on DowntownJune 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.The installation will include internation.. more
May 15, 2017 6:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
MPM Wants a New, Cutting-Edge Home – Just as They Had 50 Years Ago
The Milwaukee Public Museum needs a new home. Museumofficials claim that their 52-year old building at the corner of Wells andSixth needs renovations that are likely to cost as much as the construction ofa new facility. In the chatter that.. more
May 8, 2017 4:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Cary Elwes Brings ‘The Princess Bride’ to Riverside Theater
Cary Elwes has had a remarkable career. Over the last threedecades, he’s starred in dozens of films, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights , Glory,Saw and Twister . But for many hismost notable performance will always be as farmhand turned her.. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:46 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Leon Young Draws Three Challengers in Democratic Primary
In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Zoup! Serves Soup, Salad and Sandwich Specialties
The Michigan-based Zoup! recently opened its first Milwaukee location at 1433 N. Jefferson St. Zoup!’s menu boasts hundreds of soups, including standouts like lobster bisque, collard green chicken barley and “Blazin’ Bison Chili,” with 1... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:28 PM Rob Hullum Short Order
A Grand New Vision
For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more
May 10, 2016 4:01 PM Evan Rytlewski News Features 4 Comments
John Daniels on Milwaukee: ‘Everybody’s Got to Feel Part of the Rising Tide’
Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Radio Free Albemuth
Author Philip K.Dick inspired one of the most influential science-fiction films ever made,Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner . Hisvisionary stories were also the source for Richard Linklater’s A Scanner Darkly , Paul Verhoeven’s Total Re.. more
Jul 10, 2014 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week on The Disclaimer: Discussing Downtown
We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined.. more
Jul 18, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
No Dutch Treat
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen: GO PACK, GO! You betcha. Yes, I know that there were some knobshines around here who were fed up with all the “hype” and “over-coverage” about our more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee
A tuneful Chicago pop-punk band that had long seemed primed for bigger things, Plain White T’s finally got their big break in 2007 when their sensitive acoustic ballad “Hey There Delilah” became one of the year’s most inescapable more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dark Star Orchestra
The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
The New Jersey Government Records Council ruled in December that the township of Bridgewater had overcharged Tom Coulter in 2008 by $4.04 on the $5 it collected for a compact disc of a council meeting and must issue a refund. The town estim... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Ride the FREE Holly Loop
Every Monday through Wednesday, November 29 until December 22, hop 'n shop aboard the new Milwaukee Holly Loop.The free trolley service connects shoppers to 75 retail destinations through a five-stop route with 10-minute headways. And best... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Rituals of Pretend Security
We are still overwhelmingly more likely to die as aresult of getting into our cars every day than we are from boarding anairplane. But what air passengers know from experience is that any time anairplane is threatened, the government’s imme... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments