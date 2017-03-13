RSS

Downtown

This Saturday, March 18, the tallest building in Wisconsinwill serve as a vertical race track so that a few thousand area residents canhave a good time getting high and raising money for a great cause. It’s the 8thannual Milwaukee Fight fo.. more

Mar 13, 2017 4:53 PM Around MKE

As it has been reported all over town, the MilwaukeeSymphony Orchestra wants to move into the long-shuttered Grand Theatre indowntown. The news has been met with quite a bit of excitement and certainlyhas local theater-philes like myself i.. more

Dec 19, 2016 6:21 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more

Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Around MKE

Catch 22, a former bar and restaurant located at 770 N.Milwaukee St., closed in December of last year. Now the owners of the building,Bell Super, LLC, are looking to fill the two-story, 8,000 square foot space.Bell Super is hoping for a n.. more

Sep 12, 2016 3:55 PM Around MKE

“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more

May 24, 2016 4:04 PM News

A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890.. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

Jason and Jesse Meyer had been in the apparel industry foraround 20 years before opening their new venture, the Milworks store. They previouslyowned Detour, a clothing store on Brady Street, for 13 years before shutting downthe ope.. more

Feb 5, 2016 4:50 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more

Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy of Jib, Flickr CCThe Brewcity Bruisers, Milwaukee’s roller derby league, willopen their tenth season Saturday, Jan. 16. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.Saturday’s double-header is a matchup between Milwaukee’s.. more

Jan 14, 2016 7:20 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music TheatreThe Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste ofthe Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to8 p.m. Billing itself as “a one-of-a-kind culinary event”, s.. more

Jan 7, 2016 4:23 PM Around MKE

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will hold its 26th year of“going vertical” to defeat cystic fibrosis on Thursday, November 12th.During Climbing for a Cure approximately 500 people meet at the US BankBuilding, the tallest building in Milwaukee.. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:36 PM Around MKE

milomingo, Flickr CC

Milwaukee’s French festival, BastilleDays, kicks off its four day run on Thursday. The festival, locatedat Cathedral Square, features live music, an international marketplace, Frenchand Cajun food and the their signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower re.. more

Jul 8, 2015 1:57 PM Around MKE

Thomas Hawk, Flickr CC

The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Around MKE

Perusing the Milwaukee subreddit today I stumbled across this vintage-esque drawing of the Wisconsin Gas Building with its iconic glowing blue flame (which apparently can give you the weather forecast). The artist's name is John O'Neill and you ca.. more

Jan 7, 2015 11:34 AM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Milwaukee as we know it is at a crossroads, and which path it chooses could shape the city for decades to come. We're joined by Milwaukee Magazine 's Dan Shafe.. more

Nov 6, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Spending time outdoors in the crispautumn air is just what the doctor ordered. While doing so, enjoy some of thefun fall festivities Milwaukee has to offer, the most immediate being MKE Oktoberfest,which promises great food, a nice music lineup.. more

Oct 3, 2014 3:53 PM Around MKE

Sep 10, 2014 5:29 PM Daily Dose

As part of its ongoing campaign to put West Wisconsin Avenue to better use—to "activate" the area, in Millennial marketing parlance—NEWaukee will host a monthly night market in the empty Moiré Pavilion parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue between 4th a.. more

Jul 7, 2014 6:40 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

It’s never easy to upset a decade’s old tradition, particularly one as deep-rooted as afternoon tea, but several years ago, after decades of hosting winter tea service in its grand Lobby Lounge, the Pfister Hotel moved the more

Nov 6, 2012 1:20 PM Dining Preview

