Dr. Chow'S Love Medicine
Love Medicine from a ‘Distant Planet’
Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Insurgent Theatre and the end of KING LEAR
Insurgent Theatre recently announced its participation in an exquisite corpse-like production of King Lear as performed by a group of experimental theatre companies in the a space known as Bedlam up in the twin cities. Every so often, a group of .. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Can you get anymore Milwaukee than a punked-out rendition of Charles Fox’s “Making Our Dreams Come True?” As such, the curiously named Dr. Chow’s LoveMedicine could be seen as an impromptu mascot for the city, drawing on a diverse range of styles... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee