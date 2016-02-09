RSS

Dr. Chow'S Love Medicine

Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:12 PM Local Music

Insurgent Theatre recently announced its participation in an exquisite corpse-like production of King Lear as performed by a group of experimental theatre companies in the a space known as Bedlam up in the twin cities. Every so often, a group of .. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Can you get anymore Milwaukee than a punked-out rendition of Charles Fox’s “Making Our Dreams Come True?” As such, the curiously named Dr. Chow’s LoveMedicine could be seen as an impromptu mascot for the city, drawing on a diverse range of styles... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

