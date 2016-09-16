RSS

Dr. Dawg

goodkindbcb.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more

Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

Holiday Cheer: FUEL Milwaukee and MMAC members celebrated the holidays with a soiree at the new Hilton Garden Inn, once the historic Loyalty Building. The crowd brought toys for MargaretAnn’s Place, networked more

Dec 23, 2012 9:24 PM Around MKE

blogimage19056.jpe

“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13124.jpe

One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES