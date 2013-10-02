RSS

Dr. Manhattan W/ Direct Hit

One woman's shift from pro-choice to pro-life is illustrated in a new show opening this weekend with Morningstar Productions. Based on actual events, The Other Side of the Fence tells the story of Abby Johnson--a former director of Planned Parent.. more

Oct 2, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

With An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf, playwright Michael Hollinger tells a breathtakingly well-executed story. The sense of poetry, symmetry and composition about the story is really quite overwhelmingly beautiful. It's a simple story .. more

Sep 28, 2013 7:32 PM Theater

Illinois’ Dr. Manhattan released its first album on Vagrant Records and are regulars on the Warped Tour circuit, but they aren’t anywhere near the by-the-numbers emo-punk band that biography suggests. The group’s second album, last summe more

Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

