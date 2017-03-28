Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Documentary Shows that James Baldwin was No One’s ‘Negro’
James Baldwin held his own among the heavyweights of the civil rights movement, darting and jabbing like a Mohammad Ali of the mind. In 1979 the novelist-essayist of Go Tell it on the Mountain and Notes of a Native Son began assembling mate... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:08 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Uihlein Hall Hosts 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
A little known fact is that Milwaukee and Atlanta, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace, are the only two cities that havecelebrated his birthday annually since 1984. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Milwaukeewill celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at Uihle.. more
Jan 10, 2017 7:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Armada Rallies Against the Suburbs
The story never gets old: Kids discover hardcore punk. Kids decide to start a band. Kids pour all of their heart and soul into songs that mean everything to them. Kids play these songs with a passion that is absolutely infectious, one that ... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music