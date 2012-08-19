Dracula: The Undead
APT, Spring Green, Troilus & Cressida
Our second night in Spring Green, Wisconsin was a more traditional trip Up The Hill for Shakespeare. It came after a day of visiting various touristy places in the surrounding area. Again: Spring Green, Wisconsin If you enjoy APT but haven’t .. more
Aug 19, 2012 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Science Fiction Action on the small stage
The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more
Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Could the Packers release Donald Driver?
The Packers will have to cut the current 90 man roster down to 53 for the season's start in just a few weeks and one of the players who's destiny is in the air is Donald Driver.There are currently 12 men fighting for five or six WR spots on that .. more
Aug 14, 2012 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Trapper Shoepp and the Shades Team with SideOneDummy
<p> Trapper Schoepp and the Shades earned local accolades for last year\'s <em>Run Engine Run</em>, a rustic rock \'n\' roll album anchored by Schoepp\'s autobiographical songwriting and Heartland values, including Album of the Year honors at this.. more
Jul 18, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Upright Citizens Brigade Comes To Marcus Center
As always, this tends to be the time of the summer when I'm starting to really look toward to the Milwaukee Comedy Festival. It's the one time of year I really have to enjoy improv and sketch comedy . . . there are all these shows going on at.. more
Jul 14, 2012 10:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shaun Marcum scratched from Tuesday start, Tuesday starter TBA
Shaun Marcum was scratched from his next start - Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays - because of elbow tightness.Marcum's delivery is one that many have said is unconventional and not one that can sustain long-term in the majors, so Brewers fan.. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stranger on a Train
One of my favorites from the last decade, the French film <em>The Man on the Train</em>, was recently remade in an English-language version. The new screenplay hews closely to the original story of a laconic criminal, casing a bank in a small town.. more
Jun 17, 2012 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Scalped Summerfest Side-Stage Tickets Are Now a Thing
With the exception of ticketed Marcus Amphitheater events, Summerfest concerts have always been first-come, first-seated affairs, but the festival\'s newest stage departs from that general-admission model. The $13.5 million, state-of-the-art <a hr.. more
Jun 11, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through tomorrow and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, yo... more
Nov 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
