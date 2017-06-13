Draft
Sample the Suds of Our State at 2017 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
The Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Draft magazine team up for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Bayshore Town Center; here, attendees can enjoy pairings of beer and food from more than 40 Wisconsin craft brewers and a... more
Jun 13, 2017 2:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Nightclub Fights, Humiliation and Unlikely Hopes: The Milwaukee Bucks Midseason Report
With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more
Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
Richard Rice Jr.’s ‘My Summer on Haight Street’
The 1960s were a tumultuous time of free love, civil rights and anti-war activism, and for three Milwaukee high school friends, the paths they chose during the summer of 1967 defined them for a lifetime. My Summer on Haight Street by Richar... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:23 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Brewers '12 pick Haniger out with torn PCL
Mitch Haniger, the kid selected with the supplemental pick the Brewers got by losing Prince Fielder to free agency, will miss six weeks with a torn PCL. He was placed on the 15 day DL by the Single-A TimberRattlers last week with little news, but .. more
Jul 10, 2012 10:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Steering to Escape the Circle Route
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Bucks draft Henson, Lamb
The reaction to the Bucks' first two draft picks were wildly varied.With the no 14 pick, they took North Carolina power forward John Henson and with the no 42 pick they took Kentucky shooting guard Doron Lamb.While most folks seemed to like the .. more
Jul 2, 2012 12:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Jake McCabe, future Badger Nic Kerdiles taken early in 2nd round of NHL draft
Incoming freshman Nic Kerdiles was selected in the second round (36th overall) by his hometown Anaheim Ducks this morning.Kerdiles had hoped to be a first round draft pick, but I imagine being able to play at home will make up for sliding down a .. more
Jun 23, 2012 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Last Brewers signing post (I promise)
Here's the final list of signed draftees and where they'll start the season.Intersting to note that Mitch Haniger is heading right for the TimberRattlers, who are currently on their All-Star Break, but he should be with the team by Friday.I'll t.. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers pick Gainey signs, forgoes Navy
Preston Gainey was the Brewers 11th round pick, but he was also heading into his junior year at the US Naval Academy.Despite a desire to serve the country and a solid, guaranteed salary, Gainey decided to take the chance and follow his dreams to .. more
Jun 15, 2012 12:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers sign supplemental 1st Rounder Haniger
Mitch Haniger, the Cal Poly outfielder picked by the Brewers in the supplemental round following the first round, has signed for a $1.2 million signing bonus - $159,000 under slot.Jim Callis of Baseball America says of Haniger: "Haniger's best to.. more
Jun 12, 2012 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Draft signings
Though not officially announced by the club, three Brewers draftees have signed with the team.First and second picks Clint Coulter and Victor Roache have signed and high schooler 13th round pick Alan Sharkey have all signed.Coulter will be intro.. more
Jun 8, 2012 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers draft Coulter, Roache, Haniger
The Brewers had two first round and one sandwich round pick in the first day of the MLB Draft and decided to go for big power bats to supplement the somewhat thin minor league system.After last season's focus on pitching in the early rounds, the .. more
Jun 5, 2012 2:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Packers draft picks
The Packers drafted a total of 8 players during the draft - I blogged about Nick Perry again, so the others areJerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State Second Round (51)Casey Hayward, CB, Vandebilt Second Round (62)Mike Daniels, DT, Iowa Fourth Round (.. more
Apr 30, 2012 12:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badgers taken in the NFL Draft
Kevin Zeitler started the Badgers off on the right foot Thursday night when we was drafted no. 27 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft.Zeitler, the second guard and fourth lineman taken in the draft, made it a second consecutive year and t.. more
Apr 29, 2012 3:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
NFL Draft Round 1: Packers select USC DE Nick Perry
Pre-draft reports on Perry are somewhat spotty - he'll have to transition from DE to a 3-4 OLB, but current Packer OLBs Jamari Lattimore, Vic So'oto, Frank Zombo and Erik Walden were all college DEs, so position coach Kevin Greene does have experi.. more
Apr 27, 2012 2:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Packers get maximum compensatory picks - four
The Packers received four compensatory draft picks - two in the fourth round and two in the seventh round - as a cumulative recompense for the loss of free agents following the end of last season.The free agents lost are Daryn Colledge, Cullen Je.. more
Mar 26, 2012 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Watt going pro
JJ Watt made the announcement moments ago on Twitter - he will be leaving the Badgers to enter the NFL draft. "I will be a Wisconsin Badger for life, but at this time I have made the decision to enter the 2011 NFL Draft." With the threat o.. more
Jan 6, 2011 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Packers first-round pick still unsigned
Brian Bulaga, Packers first-round pick and only remaining unsigned draftee, is expected to be signed before camp officially starts on Friday. The players are expected to be at team facilities on Friday for physicals and conditioning tests, so th.. more
Jul 29, 2010 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Music Under Glass Series (1/5-3/18)
Rediscover The Domes! See the new lighting of The Domes. Visit Tuesdays and Thursdays (6:30 to 8:30pm) to enjoy a variety of live music October 1 through November 26, and again January through March. Stick around during the breaks a... more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
The Brew City Bombshells
Milwaukee’s popular Alley Cat Revue Burlesque troupe is under new management, and along with a new singer and a pair of new dancers, the troupe also has a new name: The Brew City Bombshells. The group’s burlesque routines tend toward the co... more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee