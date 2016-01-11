Drag Show
Zombie Apocalypse Drag Show
At first it kind of sounds like a strange mash-up. A couple of seconds after it settles-in, it just sounds really, really cool. At the end of this month, Miltown Kings will stage 33 Weeks Later--a post-apocalyptic drag show. “The last drag .. more
Jan 11, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cleavage II: Prince Groom at Fresh Water this month
The mission of The Prince Groom is probably one of the most culturally significant missions imaginable. The performance looks to: “break down gender stereotypes especially those that perpetuate violence as inherent to masculinity .” So mu.. more
Jan 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Serbian Takeout at Lucky’s Euro Deli
The name Lucky’s Euro Deli (1480 S. 84th St., inside Lucky Mini Mart) offers little clue as to what is inside. Likewise for Lucky’s modest storefront exterior in a West Allis strip mall. The sign in the window, however, clues you in with an... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview