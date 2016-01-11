RSS

Drag Show

Ashley Rose

At first it kind of sounds like a strange mash-up. A couple of seconds after it settles-in, it just sounds really, really cool. At the end of this month, Miltown Kings will stage 33 Weeks Later--a post-apocalyptic drag show. “The last drag .. more

Jan 11, 2016 4:00 PM Theater

The mission of The Prince Groom is probably one of the most culturally significant missions imaginable. The performance looks to: “break down gender stereotypes especially those that perpetuate violence as inherent to masculinity .” So mu.. more

Jan 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The name Lucky’s Euro Deli (1480 S. 84th St., inside Lucky Mini Mart) offers little clue as to what is inside. Likewise for Lucky’s modest storefront exterior in a West Allis strip mall. The sign in the window, however, clues you in with an... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

