Dragonfly
Unique Gifts for the Holidays
E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more
Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Childhood Innocence Portrayed in the Treasures of Kenwood House
Children hold a special place throughout the December holidays, even atthe Milwaukee Art Museum. Their current exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck,Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” offers a unique glimpse of this precious time.. more
Nov 28, 2012 10:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Antiques Store
Dragonfly 1117 E. Brady St. 414-271-1244 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments