The Curious Savage in Waukesha
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Orphan Train at UWM Next Week
Childhood has rightly become a matter of overwhelming importance over the course of the past 100 years. There is very little that seems more important than the welfare of children--even to passing strangers in this busy, busy world we have.. more
Free Doppelgänger in Waukesha
The joke goes something like this: “Why do the Germans have a word for ‘doppelgänger?’ Is that a problem over there or something?” Why would any culture would need a word to describe when two strangers look identical to each other? Rega.. more
A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month
Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more
Insightful Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more
10 Best Games of 2015 (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Ten)
The Intensity of Ibsen
Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more
SummerStage Picnic with William Inge
SummerStage brings the mid-20th-century drama Picnic to its cozy outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park with a very intimate production. more
10 Great Boxing Films
With boxing enjoyinga national upsurge in interest due to the May 2 mega-million-dollar-fight forthe welterweight title between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, it’s worthrecalling some of the great, gritty movies about The Sweet Science... more
'Extremities' with Umbrella Group In May
I’ve seen two vivd productions of Extremities. Both of them were in intimate, little studio theater spaces. I vividly remember a moment in one of those shows. There was a man cowering in a fireplace in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. He was s.. more
The Quasimondo to Stage 1970s-based New York Drama
Husband and Wife Star in Soulstice’s MOON OVER BUFFALO
Earlier this season, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre staged a production of The Good Father, which starred wife and husband Laura Gray and Jonathan Wainwright. Early next month, Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo sta.. more
To the Wonder
No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more
A Time for Loss
Windfall Theatre continues its season with the world premiere of Howard Goldstein's touching drama A Time To Live. Christopher Elst carries tremendous emotional strength in the story as a man whose wife has only months to live. more
Android Act
The Quasimondo's Robot Cabaret is a fun, little hit-or-miss variety show with a sci-fi robot theme to it. Featuring comedy, drama, dance and musical theater, aspects of the show aspire to more than the sum of their parts more
Catastrophic Good Fortune
The fantasy of winning the lottery is so universal that it's easy to overlook as a subject for serious drama. Any attempt at exploring sudden, catastrophic wealth runs the risk of cliché. Hungarian playwright György Spiró more
The Clockmaker’s Dream
Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more
How It All Began
In Catherine Trieschmann's How the World Began, Milwaukee Rep's Deborah Staples stars as a teacher who moves from New York to teach in the rural Midwest in the wake of a major natural disaster. She finds further difficulties more
Education on a Small Stage
Willy Russell's 1980 drama Educating Rita is a sharply clever look at two ends of the same culture in England. It reflects across the Atlantic with a perspective that is every bit as sharp here as over there. Renaissance more
