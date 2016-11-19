RSS

Drama

14720471_1157956284285532_7322810541534501554_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more

Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12472739_990817137632563_3018478892208415323_n.jpg.jpe

Childhood has rightly become a matter of overwhelming importance over the course of the past 100 years. There is very little that seems more important than the welfare of children--even to passing strangers in this busy, busy world we have.. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

The joke goes something like this: “Why do the Germans have a word for ‘doppelgänger?’ Is that a problem over there or something?” Why would any culture would need a word to describe when two strangers look identical to each other? Rega.. more

Mar 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

raisinsun_art.jpg.jpe

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more

Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more

Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

vgad_pressurecast110.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Dec 28, 2015 4:02 PM Video Games are Dumb

ghosts.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theater, FB

Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Theater

theatrereview_summerstage_a.jpg.jpe

SummerStage brings the mid-20th-century drama Picnic to its cozy outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park with a very intimate production. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:07 PM Theater

ihatehollywood_boxingfilms.jpg.jpe

UniversalMovies / Youtube

With boxing enjoyinga national upsurge in interest due to the May 2 mega-million-dollar-fight forthe welterweight title between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, it’s worthrecalling some of the great, gritty movies about The Sweet Science... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Film Reviews

curtains_extremities.jpg.jpe

I’ve seen two vivd productions of Extremities. Both of them were in intimate, little studio theater spaces. I vividly remember a moment in one of those shows. There was a man cowering in a fireplace in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. He was s.. more

Mar 24, 2015 1:55 PM Theater

Feb 27, 2015 4:10 PM Theater

moon_over_buffalo.jpg.jpe

Earlier this season, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre staged a production of The Good Father, which starred wife and husband Laura Gray and Jonathan Wainwright. Early next month, Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo sta.. more

Oct 26, 2014 7:32 AM Theater

to-the-wonder-affleck-mcadams1.jpg.jpe

No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more

Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM Film Reviews

Windfall Theatre continues its season with the world premiere of Howard Goldstein's touching drama A Time To Live. Christopher Elst carries tremendous emotional strength in the story as a man whose wife has only months to live. more

Feb 21, 2013 12:44 AM Theater

theaterrev_quasi.jpg.jpe

The Quasimondo's Robot Cabaret is a fun, little hit-or-miss variety show with a sci-fi robot theme to it. Featuring comedy, drama, dance and musical theater, aspects of the show aspire to more than the sum of their parts more

Feb 21, 2013 12:42 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

The fantasy of winning the lottery is so universal that it's easy to overlook as a subject for serious drama. Any attempt at exploring sudden, catastrophic wealth runs the risk of cliché. Hungarian playwright György Spiró more

Feb 13, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Theater

theaterrev_rep.jpg.jpe

In Catherine Trieschmann's How the World Began, Milwaukee Rep's Deborah Staples stars as a teacher who moves from New York to teach in the rural Midwest in the wake of a major natural disaster. She finds further difficulties more

Jan 24, 2013 4:22 PM Theater

Willy Russell's 1980 drama Educating Rita is a sharply clever look at two ends of the same culture in England. It reflects across the Atlantic with a perspective that is every bit as sharp here as over there. Renaissance more

Jan 18, 2013 1:50 PM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES