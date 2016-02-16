RSS

Dre Day

twim_naughtybynature.jpg.jpe

February brings Jason Isbell, Lizzo, Cloud Cult and Warren Haynes back to Milwaukee. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

onmusic_dredaymke.jpg.jpe

DRE DAY MKE / via Facebook

Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more

Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music 5 Comments

blogimage11160.jpe

Heinemann’s has closed all of its Milwaukee locations, but in Fox Point a similar spirit of the old chain's unique spin on breakfast continues at Maxfield's Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road), housed in one of Heinemann’s old locations.... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES