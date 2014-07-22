Dream Dance
Milwaukee Ends the Taxicab Cap
Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Santas Galore: At the 13th Santa Cycle Rampage, Santas pedaled everywhere, from the East Side, West Side and all around the town. B&D joined the rosy-cheeked crowd at the Great Lakes more
Dec 9, 2013 6:05 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Indian Summer: A Feast of Fry Bread
A simple flat bread quickly fried until puffy and tender, fry bread is as versatile as it is easy to make. The American-Indian staple is the foundation for both entrées and desserts, and at Milwaukee's Indian Summer Festival, it's served more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow and The Hold Steady Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest announced this morning its first round of side stage headliners for 2010, a typically eclectic mix of returning staples and a few acts new to the festival. The acts are listed below by date:June 24:Sheryl CrowColbie CaillatJune 25.. more
Mar 9, 2010 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Very Good Year
2008 was another busy year for the local restaurant industry. The most noteworthy accomplishment occurred when chef Adam Siegel won the James Beard Foundation's award for Best Chef in the Midwest, ,Dining Out more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Poor Ned
One is a screen cap of the Brewers homepage announcing the firing, the other is the email that was sent to those of us on the Brewers mailing list. Both aren't exactly the most attractive pictures of Ned. I also enjoy the oh-so-tactful headline of.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
BEST WINE SELECTION AT A BAR
Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Place 755-0099 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 3 Comments