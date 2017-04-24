Dream Police
Milwaukee, One Square at a Time: The Brew City’s Board Game Review
There are a number of games that are enjoyed at a muchhigher level in Milwaukee than other parts of the country. Bags, ladder ball,sheepshead and bar dice are some of the usual suspects. But there are also anumber of board games that are.. more
Apr 24, 2017 4:39 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Cheap Trick's "Dream Police" Returns to Potawatomi
After a 12-performance run last winter, Cheap Trick's Dream Police production will return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater this fall for 10 more shows. The Milwaukee-only shows feature the band playing their entire 1977 alb.. more
Jul 15, 2011 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap Trick Goes Big
Rick Nielsen doesn’t consider himself a rock star. Nonetheless, his expansive repertoire of worldwide tours, successful albums and substantial collection of guitars suggest otherwise.This month, the Cheap Trick guitarist and songwriter brin... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Jennifer Zahn Music Feature 5 Comments
Cheri
During the era known as the Belle Époque, the Beautiful Age, the corsets of Victorianism l Belle Époque ,Film more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments