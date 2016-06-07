RSS

Dream Pop

ixat.jpg.jpe

It's been a little over a year since Piles released their debut Planet Skin, one of the most purely addictive records the Milwaukee punk scene has produced in years. Seriously, it's a Pringles can of an album; I've probably played it several dozen.. more

Jun 7, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

onmusic_lostspiritcover.jpg.jpe

Few genres have evolved less over the last couple of decades than shoegaze. Since the early ’90s the genre has remained frozen like a paused VHS screen, flickering but never progressing, contently drinking up a moment in time. Like most shoegaze a.. more

Jan 2, 2015 9:25 PM On Music

localmusic_nono.jpg.jpe

They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Local Music 1 Comments

rew ryan weber.jpg.jpe

For the last few years, Milwaukee's Ryan Weber has essentially been a one-man mobile studio, recording and producing using his laptop and whatever other light equipment he can carry with him as he travels the world. Weber tracked his contributions.. more

Feb 11, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage12845.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals are giving free admission tonight to all veterans to their 7 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen. more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11102.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9968.jpe

Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announces the winners of its 3rd annual Milwaukee Music Awards on air this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., then celebrates with an 8 p.m. party at Whiskey Bar, which will include performances from some of more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES