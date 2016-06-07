Dream Pop
Get Lost In The Piles Side Project IXAT's Dreamy Debut Album "\\NASTOS\\"
It's been a little over a year since Piles released their debut Planet Skin, one of the most purely addictive records the Milwaukee punk scene has produced in years. Seriously, it's a Pringles can of an album; I've probably played it several dozen.. more
Jun 7, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lost Spirit Channel the Dreamy Side of Shoegaze
Few genres have evolved less over the last couple of decades than shoegaze. Since the early ’90s the genre has remained frozen like a paused VHS screen, flickering but never progressing, contently drinking up a moment in time. Like most shoegaze a.. more
Jan 2, 2015 9:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Look Beyond The Delphines
They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Stream Departeueres, The New Solo Project from Eric and Magill Globetrotter Ryan Weber
For the last few years, Milwaukee's Ryan Weber has essentially been a one-man mobile studio, recording and producing using his laptop and whatever other light equipment he can carry with him as he travels the world. Weber tracked his contributions.. more
Feb 11, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals are giving free admission tonight to all veterans to their 7 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen. more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Music Awards Party
Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announces the winners of its 3rd annual Milwaukee Music Awards on air this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., then celebrates with an 8 p.m. party at Whiskey Bar, which will include performances from some of more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee