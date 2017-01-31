RSS

Dream Theater

Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Album Reviews

When your band records a live album after previously releasing only one studio record, you usually fill your set with cover tunes. But if you’re progressive-rock supergroup Flying Colors, whose lineup includes ultra-talented current and for... more

Jan 5, 2014 9:56 PM Album Reviews

To watch A Summer in Genoa (2008) is to understand why Colin Firth was ideally cast in his Oscar-winning role as George VI in The King's Speech. He plays Joe, a British expatriate professor in Chicago whose wife (Hope Davis) is killed in a car .. more

Mar 27, 2011 12:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

Prog-Metal, Power-House, Dream Theater joins forces with the outstanding musicianship and legendary songs of Zappa Plays Zappa. Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa will perform at the River,Promotions more

But Black Clouds & Silver Linings is more diverse than it appears, unveiling a human s Black Clouds & Silver Linings ,CD Reviews more

Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were among the fresh new faces of ‘70s Hollywood. But the towering dramatic actors of that now fabled decade never appeared together in a film until the ‘90s and then only once, in Michael Mann’s tense crime drama He.. more

Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Dream Theater andPorcupine Tree rank among the most common reference points for progressi Bushwhack ,CD Reviews more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

