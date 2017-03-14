RSS

Are You Dream By

bloodonthemountain.jpg.jpe

Roy Orbison: Black & White Night 30 Rather than repackage Roy Orbison’s acclaimed 1987 cable special, the producers culled through unused footage and showed,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 14, 2017 2:37 PM Home Movies

nineteenthirteen1.jpg.jpe

David Luhrssen reviews The Dream, the new EP by Milwaukee's Nineteen Thirteen. more

Nov 30, 2016 9:37 AM Album Reviews

lambeaufieldjerameyjannene.jpg.jpe

Jeramy Jennane, Flickr CC

Live music, delicious food, refreshing beverages and fantastic raffle prizes were just a few of the highlights at the nonprofit Eternal Wish Foundation’s recent fundraiser at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more

Aug 28, 2015 1:44 PM Expresso

aroundmke_martinlutherkingjr.jpg.jpe

Martin Luther King Jr. / via Wikimedia

Jan 8, 2015 1:00 PM Around MKE

mlk.jpg.jpe

Fifty years after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr.’s soaring “I Have a Dream” speech may be the moment most remembered todayMarch on Washington, Martin Luther King, MLK, I Have a Dream... more

Aug 20, 2013 11:36 PM News Features

 Fellini, Antonioni and Visconti were dominantItalians on the international art house circuit in the '60s and '70s, butItaly's thriving movie industry knocked out scores of films in more populistgenres. Spaghetti westerns, thanks to the.. more

Jul 27, 2013 2:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5514.jpe

The-Dream’s summery third album Love King may tame some of the drama from last year’s Love vs. Money, perhaps the must turbulent major R&B record since Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear, but it still lands plenty of gut punches. Even on the feather-ligh.. more

Jul 13, 2010 7:21 PM On Music

blogimage11124.jpe

No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9452.jpe

Capitalizing on the success of the hit 2006 film adaptation, in November the 1981 Henry Krieger/Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls, the story of a very Supremes-like 1960s girl group, launched its first national tour in almost 25 years. The film v... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5514.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre continues its African American film series tonight with s documentar Their Eyes Were Watching God ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Panda Chinese Kitchen in York, Pa., was already in trouble during a sanitation inspect www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES