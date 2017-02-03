Dreambikes
DreamBikes Milwaukee General Manager Russell Jobs Makes Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more
Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Celebrate Cycling on the South Side
Mike Kryshak is the owner of Rebel Wipes, a disposable wet wipe manufacturer based out of Saukville. The company donates profits from their own Rebel brand to a variety of charitable causes. Since last year they’ve also been part of a coali... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:44 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
DreamBikes Creates Opportunies for Milwaukee's Inner City Youth
Witheveryone having a dream, but not always being given the opportunity to live itout, one Milwaukee nonprofit has opened a new world of possibilities forneighborhood children.Fromtricycles to road bikes, DreamBikes has been working to provide.. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
A Snow-Filled Glimpse Of America's Future
"Welcome to the New Normal."Those words should be displayed at New York's airports as a welcome to bedraggled travelers during the Northeast's latest "snowpocalypse." Why? Because the Big Apple's much-lamented paralysis this week is more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 4 Comments
Brooklyn’s Finest
Movie dramas built from separate stories of overlapping lives are usually cut to measure and often made of flimsy material. In other words, they resemble a blueprint for a plot more than a story from real life.Brooklyn’s Finest rises above ... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews