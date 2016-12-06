Dreams
Roy Orbison: The Ultimate Collection (Legacy/Roy’s Boys)
One of the most distinctive male voices in 20th-century popular music, Roy Orbison enjoyed a prolific career from the 1950s through the ’80s. The Ultimate Collection is a well-curated best-of album, an aid to navigating the abundance of Orb... more
Dec 6, 2016 2:38 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A Dream of a Show
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:57 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Bio-Digitally Minded: Ivy Spokes' Two-Part Album
For most bands working today it’s common practice to release EPs every so often. Albums can take days to months to complete, and it takes more time to release the finished product, while EPs are a good way to get music out faster. The Milwa... more
Feb 26, 2014 1:59 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Stevie Nicks Breaks Her Songwriting Routine
When Stevie Nicks decided to record her first solo album in 10 years, she called her old pal, Eurythmics veteran Dave Stewart. Not only did he prove to be a particularly well-suited writing partner and producer, he shared a unique historica... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
Marquette University's Foreign Film Festival
Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival continues tonight with two winning fil Dreams ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee