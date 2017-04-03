RSS
Don’T Dress For Dinner
Seating on the Stage with Bay Players
The Bay Players have a cozy, little tradition in local theater. The long-lived community theater group amplified that coziness this past month with a production of Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner. The group's performance: space at the Whit.. more
Apr 3, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions: Don’t Dress For Dinner
Nov 26, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The End of Innocence
This is the time of year when nothing warms our hearts like the thought of happy, laughing children with bright, shining faces lining up to be showered with special attention from grown-ups—like when the state begins checking all their tiny... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
